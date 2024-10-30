Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

CDNS stock opened at $284.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $230.65 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

