Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $39.63 Average PT from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

