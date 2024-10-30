Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $46.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.02.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

