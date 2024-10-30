Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,676,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

