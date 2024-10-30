EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.89.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $193.83 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

