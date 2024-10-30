Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE:DCI opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

