Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

