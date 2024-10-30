Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Twilio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

