Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 71,431 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 747,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stepan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 245.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stepan last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $581.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stepan



Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

