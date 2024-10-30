Signaturefd LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.