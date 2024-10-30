Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 115.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 411,388 shares valued at $9,452,761. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

