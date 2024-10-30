Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 234.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $964.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,538.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,538.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at $879,130.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

