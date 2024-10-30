Signaturefd LLC Invests $54,000 in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 516.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

TBG Dividend Focus ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

About TBG Dividend Focus ETF

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

