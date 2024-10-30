GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.