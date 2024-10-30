Signaturefd LLC Invests $61,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,970,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1,178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELE opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

