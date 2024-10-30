Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

