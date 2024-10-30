CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 548,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

In related news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

