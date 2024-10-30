Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

