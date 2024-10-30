Signaturefd LLC Buys 28,996 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 1,450.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,252,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Up 8.8 %

LAC stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.