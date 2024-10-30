Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,496 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,581 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,045 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Cable One Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CABO opened at $338.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.28 and a 12-month high of $618.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

