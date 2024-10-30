Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,600,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Corpay Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $332.02 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $355.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.