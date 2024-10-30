Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sasol by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 81,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Up 1.6 %

SSL opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sasol

About Sasol

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.