Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 124,913 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 18,093,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,335,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,046,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Stories

