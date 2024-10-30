Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,467,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,040,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after acquiring an additional 634,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 606,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $331.64 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $364.24. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.