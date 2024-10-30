Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1,481.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 168.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

