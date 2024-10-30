Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.58.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after acquiring an additional 490,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

