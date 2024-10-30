HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.53. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
