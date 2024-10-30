Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

TSE:SVM opened at C$6.94 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.21.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$312,531.38. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 112,893 shares of company stock worth $639,929 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

Featured Articles

