Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFP. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.33.

Shares of CFP opened at C$16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.53 and a one year high of C$19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.20.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

