Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$188.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$188.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTC.A. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.89.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$153.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$163.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$157.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

