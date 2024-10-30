Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,582 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,396,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 961.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,141 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,785,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

