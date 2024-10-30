PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $110.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $95.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

