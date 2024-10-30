Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBCF. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,887 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,210,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,001,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,689,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76,001 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

