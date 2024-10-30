PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.07. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.