PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
