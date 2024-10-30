PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.80.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.07. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.