HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
HTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $326,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
