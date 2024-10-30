kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$6.00 price objective on kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TSE:KSI opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. kneat.com has a 12 month low of C$2.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.45 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. Research analysts predict that kneat.com will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

