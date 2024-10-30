Robert W. Baird Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $188.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.63.

SPSC opened at $172.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

