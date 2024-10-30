WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELLFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.37 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.