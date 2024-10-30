WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.97.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
