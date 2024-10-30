EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.34.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%.

EVI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

