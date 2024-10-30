Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 364.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

