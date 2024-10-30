Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHE opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $710.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

