Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 727,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 206,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 441,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

