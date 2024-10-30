Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,927,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $274.93 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.