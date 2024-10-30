Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 234,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 43.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $69,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Portillo’s by 17.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $952.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

