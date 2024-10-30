Creative Planning Sells 8,493 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

NYSE MTDR opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

