27,272 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Porch Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Porch Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group Trading Up 0.5 %

PRCH opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

