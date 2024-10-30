Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,511 Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

PTMN stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.69%.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Stories

