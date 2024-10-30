SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $37,000 in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beauty Health

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 40,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $43,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,921,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,395,510.52. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

