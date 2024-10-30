24,453 Shares in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 968,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,676.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $25,030.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,600,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,353.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 968,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,676.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,706 shares of company stock worth $595,423. 9.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forge Global Price Performance

NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.37. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. The business had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

