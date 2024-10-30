SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84,745.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.26. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
